Patrick Craig Hagedorn (1980 - 2020)
TELL CITY – Patrick Craig Hagedorn, 38, passed away in Louisville, Ky.
Born Oct. 21, 1980, in Evansville, he was the son of Michael H. Hagedorn and Carolyn S. Hagedorn.
Survivors include his parents, Michael H. Hagedorn of Tell City, Carolyn S. Hagedorn of Owensboro, Ky.; a sister, Jennifer L. (Greg) Meunier of Santa Clause; two brothers, Walter R. (Sheena) Hagedorn II of Tell City, Stephen C. (Kerri) Hagedorn of Plano, Texas; and nieces and nephews, Alec, Carter and Olivia Meunier, Brooke, Walter and Mary Hagedorn and Wesley and Gracie Hagedorn.
Private funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left online at www.zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Jan. 16, 2020
