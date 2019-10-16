TELL CITY – Patty Odell Newton, 82, passed away Oct. 14, 2019, at Golden Living Center.
Born Oct. 2, 1937, in Perry County, she was the daughter of Matthew and Nora Sandage Kellems.
Patty retired from General Electric after 39 years and worked at Walmart for nine years.
She was a member of the Legion Auxiliary, enjoyed playing cards, going to the boat, travel, her family and her dog, Buddy. Patty especially missed her friend, Barb Hagedorn.
Survivors include her daughters, Sheila Poole and Barbara King both of Tell City; a sister, Mary Kuntz; her grandchildren, Tricia (Aaron) Weatherholt, Amy (Tom) Hootman, Kim Wininger, Steve (Gina) Wininger, Stephanie (Steve) Bratcher, Bob (Lacey) Poole; great-grandchildren, Nick Duncan, Loren Weatherholt, Zach Duncan, Phillip Robertson, Sadie Bratcher, Raine Wininger, Cynthia Robertson and Layla Poole.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, is a sister, Julia Northerner and a brother Ray Kellems.
Services will be at 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home .
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Humane Society. Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Oct. 17, 2019