TELL CITY – Paul Champion, 80, passed away at his home on Aug. 3, 2019.
He was born on June 10, 1939, son of the late Edward and Gertrude (Lauer) Champion. Paul married Janice Masterson on Nov. 30, 1957. Paul was vice president and plant manager of CanClay in Cannelton until he retired. He was a brilliant mechanic and engineer who loved his family, golf, motorcycles, his dog Latigo, and piddling in his workshop. He was a former member of the Perry County Motorcycle Club.
Paul is survived by his grandson Clay (Jill) Champion, brother Don Champion, sister in law Helen (Spud) Kleeman, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Proceeding him in death are his parents, wife Janice, son Shawn, and his brothers Richard and Eddie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, Aug. 11, from noon to 6 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to services.
Memorial contributions to .
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Aug. 12, 2019