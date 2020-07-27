BRISTOW – Paul E. Graves, 68, passed away July 22, 2020, at his home in Dale.
Born Nov. 27, 1951, in Bristow, he was the son of the late Paul J. and Lois A. Harbaville Graves. Paul married Kay Seneff on Sept. 27, 1969. He retired from Mobel Manufacturing. He ministered at Newtonville Church of Jesus Christ for 30 years and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Kay of Dale; his daughter, Rapture (Samantha) Graves of Lynnville; a son, Christopher Graves of Dale; a brother, Charles (Marcia) Graves of St. Meinrad; sisters, Bonnie (Bob) Meyer of Bristow and Terri Graves of Elletsville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Charity; a brother, Louis Graves; and a sister, Marilyn Pierrard.
Private services will be held with burial in Bristow Cemetery.
