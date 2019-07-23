DALE – Paul F. Patrick, 71, of Dale passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at his residence.
Survivors include a brother, Larry Patrick of Belton, Mo.; a sister-in-law, Avis Patrick of Tell City; nephews, Thomas (Kinberly) Patrick, Gary Patrick, William (Jennifer) Patrick; nieces, Elizabeth (Ben) Small, Merideth (John) Curtis and Jessica Moore; 15 great-nieces and nephews and nine great-great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on July 25, 2019