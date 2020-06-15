TELL CITY – Paul W. Brumfield, 74, of Tell City, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Oakwood Health Campus.

Paul was born August 29, 1945, in Tell City to the late Christie K. and Charlene (Eger) Brumfield. He worked for the Indiana State Highway Department and enjoyed his daily morning breakfast at The Freezer and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving Paul are his sister, Sharla (Larry) Goffinet and brother, Chuck (Pam) Brumfield, both of Tell City.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a sister, Lori Turner and by two brothers, Pat and Michael Brumfield.

According to Paul's wishes there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Private burial will take place in St. Mary Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store