Paul W. Brumfield
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TELL CITY – Paul W. Brumfield, 74, of Tell City, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Oakwood Health Campus.
Paul was born August 29, 1945, in Tell City to the late Christie K. and Charlene (Eger) Brumfield. He worked for the Indiana State Highway Department and enjoyed his daily morning breakfast at The Freezer and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving Paul are his sister, Sharla (Larry) Goffinet and brother, Chuck (Pam) Brumfield, both of Tell City.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a sister, Lori Turner and by two brothers, Pat and Michael Brumfield.
According to Paul's wishes there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Private burial will take place in St. Mary Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved