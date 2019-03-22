Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul W. Van Note. View Sign

TELL CITY – Paul W. Van Note, 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

He was born in Bloomington, Ill., on Oct. 13, 1944, to the late Harland and Ruth (Covey) Van Note. His wife, the former Mary Ann Wells, also preceded him in death.

Paul retired from the former Commonwealth Aluminum where he worked in maintenance.

Paul had attended Lilly Dale Church of Christ. He and his wife had ridden their motorcycle to Canada and all of the states except Alaska and Hawaii.

Surviving are his daughters, Kim Malone (James) and Chris Van Note, both of Tell City; son, Michael Van Note (Candy), also of Tell City; sister, Beulah Hill of Phoenix, Ariz.; his grandchildren, Ashley Malone, Haley Coogan and Zachary and Taylor Van Note; and great-grandchildren, London Malone, Nya Burnett, Samyrah Malone and Nevaeh, Zayden, Stefan, Eli and Finlee McCoskey.

As per Paul's wishes, there will be no services. Huber Funeral Home, Tell City will be assisting the family during this time. Contributions may be made in Paul's memory to Perry County Humane Society.

