CARMEL – Priscilla Susan Finch was born May 3, 1943, to Meryl and Hildred Finch in Tell City. On Sept. 16, 2020, at Carmel Health and Living, where she lived for several years, Susan died with her loving and dedicated daughters by her side.
As a child, Susan enjoyed going to baseball games in St. Louis. On the family farm in southern Indiana, she loved riding horses and driving a Jeep before she was of legal age. Susan was Homecoming Queen at Tell City High School and played the trombone in the marching band. The band was chosen to march in President John F. Kennedy's inaugural parade in the freezing temperatures in January 1961 in Washington D.C. She loved telling stories about how cold it was that day.
Susan attended I.U. Bloomington, where she met Deane Smith. They were married on Aug. 25, 1963, in Tell City on an extremely hot day in a church without AC. Susan then graduated from Butler University in May of 1967 with an Elementary Education Degree. The fourth in her family to do so. Susan and Deane resided in Indianapolis where they raised three children. Susan taught at Fall Creek Elementary for several years. She loved spending time with her family on vacations in Florida and especially at Crooked Lake. She loved teaching all she knew how to play cards. To this very day, her bridge club of over 50 years still gets together to socialize only, and these ladies are her dearest friends. Susan and Deane took several trips including, Arizona to see the Cubs in spring training, Alaska on a cruise, Winters in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., and Hawaii to see I.U. play basketball.
Susan will be dearly missed by her daughters for her kind heart and love for all. Susan's husband, Deane, and son, Kirk, preceded her in death. Susan is survived by her daughters, Karen Grund (Jeff) of Carmel, and Katie Arbuckle (Chris) of Carmel; her grandchildren, Erica and Trace Arbuckle, and Kama and Jimmy Grund; and great-granddaughter, Kinsley; her sister, Jackie Fresh (Doug) of Louisville, Ky.; and several loved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org
, P.O. Box 91891, Washington D.C., 20090-1891.
Her daughters would like to thank her caregivers over the years that truly treated her like their mom.
