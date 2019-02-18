Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CANNELTON – Ralph P. "Paul" Thorn, 61, passed away on Feb. 16, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville.

He was born in Tell City on March 11, 1957, son of the late Ralph E. and Virginia Faye (VanConey) Thorn.

Paul was a 1976 graduate of Cannelton High School. He enjoyed sports, hunting with his brother and going to yard sales. Being around his family was an important part of his life. When he wasn't busy doing yard work for neighbors and friends, he was with his with his siblings and nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as having a gentle, friendly personality.

Surviving him are his sisters, Connie Lawalin (Ed), Gatchel, Charlene Mahaney (Kevin) of Cannelton, Tonya Rothgerber (Mark) and Shawn Fuchs (Tim), both of Tell City; his brother, John Thorn of Cannelton; nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and his lifelong friend, Loretta.

Also preceding him in death besides his parents was a brother, Charles Thorn; his sister, Kim Thorn; niece, Kaylee Fuchs and great nephew, Dakota Rice.

There will be a memorial service at a later date. Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel, will be assisting the family with Paul's wishes.

