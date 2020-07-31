LAMAR - Randall A. Ludwig, 74, passed away on July 29, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, due to complications of COVID-19.
He was born in Tell City on June 7, 1946, son of the late Pliny Audrey and Anna "Kathleen" (Howland) Ludwig.
Randall was a graduate of Chrisney High School and served in the Army National Guard. He was united in marriage on Dec. 18, 1982, to Marie King, who survives him.
Randall retired in 2002 from Prairie Farms after 36 years and later helped Cochenour Farms with seasonal work. He loved to hunt, fish, trap, garden, help his neighbors, NASCAR and Heritage Hills Football. Randall enjoyed being a domestic worker, or as he called it, a "house husband" for Marie and caregiver to his buddy, his dog, Willie.
Surviving is his wife of 37 years, Marie Ludwig; his children, Jason Ludwig of Chrisney and James Ludwig of Lamar; his grandchildren, Gavin and Averi Ludwig; a brother, Delaney Ludwig of St. Marks; and former wife, Mary Sue (Ash) Aldridge of Chrisney.
The family will have a private service with burial in Little Pigeon Cemetery in Lamar. Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local Humane Society or local animal rescue organization.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.