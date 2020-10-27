1/1
Randall "Randy" Hayes
1947 - 2020
EVANSVILLE – Randall "Randy" Hayes, 73 of Derby, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville due to COVID-19 complications. He was surrounded by his family.
Randy was born May 11, 1947, in Cannelton to Dewey Hayes and Josephine Riley-Hayes-Stirk. He married Wanda White on April 8, 1968, in Columbus, Ga. She preceded him in death on Oct. 27, 2017.
Randy was a life-long Perry County resident, having attended school and graduated from Cannelton High School in 1965. He played in the band and later, for several years, in the community bands even after graduation.
Randy was a Vietnam veteran.
He worked at General Electric in Tell City for 34 years before retiring. He later worked for And-Tro Water and retired again.
Randy was a kind and gentle, fun-loving man who enjoyed life and many activities. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, walking, traveling, playing pickle ball and building and flying model airplanes – he was even a member of Air Masters. He enjoyed sporting events, especially Atlanta Braves baseball and IU basketball, cross country meets, being with his family and grandchildren, and playing music.
Randy was a very talented musician, being able to play multiple instruments. He started playing wind instruments at a young age and then went onto string instruments. Randy played with a great number of bands and musicians in the area, especially in the southern Indiana tristate and many in Kentucky – some even saying he was the best bass player around.
Randy is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Darren) Haas of St. Anthony; three grandchildren, Savanna Haas of Jasper, and Shane and Reece Haas, both of St. Anthony; sister, Tonya (Steve) Humphrey of Cannelton; a half-sister, Elaine (Ed) Howell of Cannelton; and his companion, Doris Jean Krutz of Troy.
Graveside services will be held Friday, Oct. 30, at Greenwood Cemetery in Tell City at 10 a.m. Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 will conduct military graveside rights.

Published in Perry County News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
