EVANSVILLE – Randall Hayes, 73 of Derby, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

Randall was born May 11, 1947, in Cannelton to Dewey and Josephine (Riley) Stirk. He married Wanda White on April 8, 1968, in Columbus, Ga. She preceded him in death on Oct. 27, 2017.

Randall was a Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed playing multiple musical instruments and entertaining residents at local nursing homes. He enjoyed fishing, Atlanta Braves baseball, IU basketball and being with his grandkids and family.

Randall is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Darren) Haas of St. Anthony; his three grandchildren, Savanna Haas of Jasper, and Shane and Reece Haas, both of St. Anthony; sister, Tonya (Steve) Humphrey of Cannelton; a half-sister, Elaine (Ed) Howell of Cannelton; and his companion, Doris Jean Krutz of Troy.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Oct. 30, at Greenwood Cemetery in Tell City at 10 a.m. Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 will conduct military graveside rights.

