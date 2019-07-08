LEOPOLD – Randall L. Bockhold, 63, passed away on July 2, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville surrounded by his family.
He was born on March 15, 1956, in Tell City, the son of the late John and Imogene (Howe) Bockhold. Randy was a 1974 graduate of Perry Central High School, a welder and enjoyed fishing, finding arrowheads and spending time on the river.
Survivors include his sons, Nick (Tara) Bockhold and Cory (Stephanie) Bockhold both of Hawesville, Ky.; a daughter, Shanna Saalman; siblings, Neil (Connie) of Leopold, Kevin (Carrie) of Dexter, Tim (Tina) of Leopold, Kim (Steve) Steen of Bandon, Tonya Stillwell of Branchville, Michele (David) Peter of Gatchel; his grandchildren, Jaxon, Katherine, Raelynn, Ellie and Adeline; and two nieces and eight nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jerry; and a niece, Melissa Bockhold.
Services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery in Leopold.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery or Celebrate Recovery c/o Community Christian Church, 821 10th St. Tell City, IN 47586.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on July 8, 2019