TELL CITY – Raphael W. DuPont, 98, passed away Aug. 28, 2019, at Golden Living Center.
He was born June 22, 1921, near Leopold in Perry County, son of the late William and Rosa (Flamion) DuPont. Also preceding him in death was his wife of 77 years, Vivian (Howell) DuPont, who passed away in 2018; their son, Christopher DuPont; great-grandson, Christopher Earl Reiter; son-in-law, Bob Hagman; sisters, Martha Hubert, Ida Mae Goffinet and Mary Mullis; and brothers, Johnny, Eddie, Lawrence and "Gussie" DuPont.
Raphael was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church and William Tell Senior Citizens. He enjoyed playing euchre, listening to blue grass music, dancing, and most of all, having family gatherings.
Survivors include his children, Mary Carparelli (Peter) of Helena, Mont., Janice Hagman-Etienne (J.B.) of Tell City, Doug DuPont (Phyllis) of Sebring, Fla., Jim DuPont (Donna) of Cannelton, Mike DuPont (Nan), Daniel DuPont (Claudia), all of Tell City, and daughter in law, Monica DuPont-Tunks (Jeff) of Derby; 25 grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, 14 step-great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 10 a.m. CDT on Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. Mark Catholic Church. Rev. Dennis Duvelius and Rev. Tony Hollowell officiated. Burial followed in St. Augustine Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Catholic Church, St. Augustine Cemetery or Heart to Heart Hospice.
Published in Perry County News on Sept. 2, 2019