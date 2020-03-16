TELL CITY – Renus Carl Waninger, 76, passed away Tuesday, March 10, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Ky.
Born Sept. 17, 1943, in Fulda, he was the son of the late George and Hilda Beier Waninger.
Renus retired in 2017 after serving 58 years as an employee of the St Meinrad Archabbey. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Survivors include daughters, Lisa (Bob) Reynolds and Cherie Waninger both of Tell City; her sons, Matthew (Sandy) Waninger of Lafayette, Brian (Melena) Waninger of Tell City and Nick (Jennifer) Waninger of Fultondale, Ala.; sisters, Thelma (Levi) Schnellenberger of Jasper and Melvina (Tom) Lewe of Sellersburg; a brother, Sylvester (Sharon) Waninger of Jasper; his 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death in addition to his parents are grandsons, Stephen Waninger and Ethan Reynolds.
Services were held Saturday, March 14, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Pastor Errol Wright officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery with American Legion Post 213 Military Honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the In as Much Program at Community Christian Church.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 16, 2020