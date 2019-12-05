NEWTONVILLE – Richard A. Weatherholt, 65, passed away Nov. 25, 2019, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville.
Born July 19, 1954, in Tell City, he was the son of Roy H. and Marcella (Miller) Weatherholt. He was married to Connie Murphy on Nov. 18, 1974. Richard was employed as a Glass Tech at Thomas Glass and More.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and was a musician who enjoyed playing and singing music.
Survivors include his wife Connie; a son, Jeffrey (Amy) and a daughter, Tanya Weatherholt, both of Tell City; three grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Victoria, Jaxston; five step-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harold.
Funeral services were held Friday, Nov. 29, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Bro. Gordon King and Bro. Steve Jackson officiating. Burial was held in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery at Newtonville with military honors.
Published in Perry County News on Dec. 2, 2019