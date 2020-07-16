TELL CITY – Richard D. Harding, 72, passed away on July 12, 2020.
He was born on June 4, 1948, in Evansville, son of the late J.P. "Joe" and Garnet (Krutz) Harding. Also preceding him in death was a sister, Lee Ann Parker.
Richard was a 1966 graduate of Tell City High School and a 1968 graduate of Lockyear College of Business with an Associate Degree in Business Management. After graduation, he was in the U.S. Army, working in plans, operations and security, working as an undercover agent for the MI in drug interdiction, achieving the rank of Sergeant E5, in just sixteen short months.
Upon completion of his military service, Richard joined Tell City National Bank, becoming Assistant Vice President in the consumer loan division. Ten years later, he moved to Evansville and became Director of Admissions at Lockyear College and was later employed by Concord EFS/First Data in financial services where he was employed for over sixteen years. He attained President's Club for ten years straight, and became territory manager.
In 2008, he moved to the state of Washington to be near his daughter and in 2009, he married the love of his life, Vicki (Albin) in Port Orchard, Wash.
Richard was a member of American Legion Post #213 and enjoyed IU basketball and the Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Harding of Jasper; daughter, Jade Heistand (Kyle) of Port Orchard, Wash.; son, Jared Harding (Ashley Reisz) of Evansville; grandchildren, Camden, Carli, Wyatt and Trysta and his nephew, Eric Parker.
Private services will be held with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 213.
Memorial contributions may be made to Perry County Humane Society.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.