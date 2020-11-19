MCQUADY, Ky. – Richard Wayne Timberlake, age 56, of McQuady, Ky., died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Tell City on June 25, 1964, the son of the late Richard Lee and Barbara Ann Alvey Timberlake.

Richard was a mechanic who worked many years for Armes Equipment and Joe Bennett Backhoe. He loved time spent with family and friends – especially outings with his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting and working on equipment.

He had a big heart and loved the title of Granddad. He recently became a fan of Bluegrass music and outdoor festivals.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Wayne Timberlake.

Richard is survived by four children, Brittany Timberlake of Louisville, Ky., Kathrine Leeann Timberlake and Jonathan Wayne Timberlake of Radcliff, Ky., and Jennifer Hope Timberlake of Lewisport, Ky.; two grandchildren, Julian Wayne Campbell and Brianna Lynn Timberlake; his one brother, Vernon Timberlake (Susan) of Owensboro, Ky.; one sister, Lisa Timberlake of Radcliff, Ky.; one niece, Sarah Timberlake; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 16, with Brother Vernon Timberlake officiating. Burial was in the New Hope Cemetery in Newtonville.

