TELL CITY – Rickie Lane Williams, 66, passed away March 17, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rickie Lane Williams.
He was born in Tell City, Ind., on March 1, 1953. He had worked at Maxon Marine and Corn Island Shipyard. Rickie enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles, watching NASCAR and spending time with his daughter and grandchildren.
Surviving is his daughter, Alicia Miller (Timothy) of Tell City; his grandchildren, Tristan Yoter, Bradley Knasel and Tate Cronin; great-grandchild, Colby Yoter; step-grandchildren, Kyle and Summer Miller; brothers, David Williams of North Carolina, Michael Williams of Louisville, Ky., and Andrea Estes of Florida.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mammie (Huff) Wooldridge.
Per Rickie's request, there will be no services. Huber Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 21, 2019