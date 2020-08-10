TELL CITY – Rita Kay Kellems, 66, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville.
Born June 29, 1954, in Perry County she was the daughter of the late Hubert Lee and Evelyn Etienne Kellems. She was a 1972 Tell City High School graduate and a member of the Cannelton Gospel Tabernacle Church.
Rita enjoyed Bunko, meeting with her fellow 1972 classmates, singing and attending her church.
She was a member of the Cannelton American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include her children, Venessa Kellems of Santa Claus, DeWayne Kellems of Evansville; a brother Rico (Judy) Kellems of New Palestine; grandchildren, Alexander Kellems, Mariah Seitz, Mia Seitz and Maya Seitz.
Funeral services were Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Zoercher-Gillick funeral home with burial in Chestnut Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chestnut Grove Cemetery or a favorite charity
Please note if you are attending the funeral home for visitation and/or services, a mask must be worn and social distancing practiced in order to comply with the state mandate.
