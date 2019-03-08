Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Douglas Spencer. View Sign

TELL CITY – Robert Douglas Spencer, 76, passed away March 7, 2019, at 3:40 a.m. at his home, surrounded by the people he loved.

He was born Nov. 10, 1942, to Jacob and Ethel Spencer in Wolf County, Ky. Robert spent most of his childhood in Peru, Ind. "Doug" spent his younger years horse riding, coon hunting and horse trading. He grew up to work at Stokely Vancamp's, before heading to a career for the Indiana Department of Corrections. "Spence," as he was commonly known, served his time in Michigan City, Westville and Branchville, before he retired after 32 years and nine months of service.

Whether you called him Dad, Grandpa, Bob, Doug or Spence, he was known by many and respected by all.

Spence married the love of his life and his favorite wife, Paulette in 2014. Dad was preceded in death by his favorite child, Mark (Lisa) Spencer in March of 2018.

Dad is survived by his brother, Norris Spencer of Nashville, Tenn., his favorite daughter, Patty (Jeff) Moore of Logansport, his favorite baby boy, Brian (Brandi) Spencer of New Albany, and his favorite clergyman, Father Brian Esarey of Leopold.

Grandpa was the maker of all things great which included toy boxes, coat racks, clocks, reindeer, porches, doll houses, pancakes and tacos. He spent his free time in the water fishing for bluegill or crappie or working on projects to help those he cared about. He was the person who could go to trade a mule and come home with a trailer full of "stuff," including the mule.

Grandpa is survived by grandchildren, Mikey, Shauna, Lori, Missy, Kimber (Charlie), Kyle, JD and Danny, Sam, Patty, John, Tammy, Haley, Emily and Kayla, Deacon, Nathan and Chloe.

Bob was preceded in death by his son, Mark; daughter, Kimberly; his parents, Jacob and Ethel; siblings, Chester, Leona, Lormal, Nellie, Virginia, Abihah (Beige), Bobbie Jean and Ernest.

Visitation will be Monday, March 11, from 2 to 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, March 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, with funeral services being held at 11 a.m. Pastor Jim Howard will officiate. A private burial will be held at German Ridge Cemetery near Oriole.

Memorial contributions may be made to German Ridge Cemetery, Oriole.

