ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. – Robert Jason Purcell, 46, passed away at Hardin Memorial Hospital on Feb. 19 at 12:52 a.m.

He was born March 20, 1972, in Corydon to Robert and Madonna Purcell.

He grew up in Tell City, where he graduated from Tell City High with the class of 1990. He was a diehard Yankees fan who made everyone he met smile. He knew no strangers and was loved by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Madonna and his older brother Steven Joseph Purcell.

He is survived by a daughter Hannah, a son Henry, adopted nieces Brandy and Diamond, adopted nephew Nicholas and stepchildren Francesca and Cory, sisters Rita Hawks of Arizona and Trina Harrison of Lincoln City and grandchildren Madison, Braxton, Dante and Kaylee

Services will be held in Elizabethtown, Ky. at the College Heights United Methodist Church Thursday, Feb. 21. Visitation with family will be from 4 to 6 p.m. with a memorial service to follow from 6 to 8 p.m.

