OWENSBORO, Ky. – Robert L. "Bob" Herrmann, 66, of Goosetown passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Ky.
Bob was born in Tell City on June 6, 1954, the son of the late Henry and Mary (Hempfling) Herrmann Jr.
He was a 1973 graduate of Tell City High School and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his sons, Mark (Kim Gengelbach) Herrmann of Tell City, Chad (Katie) Herrmann of Hawesville, Ky.; his brothers, Rusty (Bonnie) Herrmann, Paul Herrmann and Jeff (Cindy) Herrmann, all of Tell City; and his grandchildren, Robert Kellems Jr. and Maggie Kellems.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Pete Herrmann.
Services were Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.
Condolences may be left on line at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.