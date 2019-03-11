Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert W. Morris. View Sign

TELL CITY – Robert W. "Bob" Morris, 72, passed away March 10, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Tell City, Ind., on June 12, 1946, to the late Robert W. and Eva Marie (Kahler) Morris. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Yvonne Cross and sisters, Diana and Jacinta Morris.

Bob was a 1964 graduate of Tell City High School. He was united in marriage on Sept. 18, 1965, to the former Anna Jane Holpp, at St. Paul Catholic Church, where he was a member. He had retired from Domtar in 2011, where he was an electrician for 43 years. Bob enjoyed doing a little bit of everything in life, including beekeeping, woodworking, making stained glass and homemade wine, building and repairing computers, photography and gardening. After his retirement, he and his wife started a family internet business, The Crepe Paper Store, and wrote two books with his wife and daughter, Dawn, titled "How To Make Paper Flowers."

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Anna Jane Morris of Tell City; his daughters, Dawn Williams (Randy) of Tell City and Robin Mushinski (Dave) of Jasper; sisters, Mary James of Rockport, Patricia Hundley of Chrisney and Debbie Vowles of Troy; a brother, Van Morris of Tell City; his grandchildren, Angelica King, Samantha Wolf, Austin Cross and Alanna Tabor; and his six great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. CST Wednesday, March 13, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Rev. Thomas G. Sengole will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be left at TELL CITY – Robert W. "Bob" Morris, 72, passed away March 10, 2019, at his home.He was born in Tell City, Ind., on June 12, 1946, to the late Robert W. and Eva Marie (Kahler) Morris. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Yvonne Cross and sisters, Diana and Jacinta Morris.Bob was a 1964 graduate of Tell City High School. He was united in marriage on Sept. 18, 1965, to the former Anna Jane Holpp, at St. Paul Catholic Church, where he was a member. He had retired from Domtar in 2011, where he was an electrician for 43 years. Bob enjoyed doing a little bit of everything in life, including beekeeping, woodworking, making stained glass and homemade wine, building and repairing computers, photography and gardening. After his retirement, he and his wife started a family internet business, The Crepe Paper Store, and wrote two books with his wife and daughter, Dawn, titled "How To Make Paper Flowers."Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Anna Jane Morris of Tell City; his daughters, Dawn Williams (Randy) of Tell City and Robin Mushinski (Dave) of Jasper; sisters, Mary James of Rockport, Patricia Hundley of Chrisney and Debbie Vowles of Troy; a brother, Van Morris of Tell City; his grandchildren, Angelica King, Samantha Wolf, Austin Cross and Alanna Tabor; and his six great-grandchildren.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. CST Wednesday, March 13, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Rev. Thomas G. Sengole will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net. Funeral Home Huber Funeral Home

1139 Twelfth Street

Tell City , IN 47586

(812) 547-2251 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Perry County News on Mar. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Perry County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.