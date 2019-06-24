JASPER – Roberta L. (Richey) Hafele, 60, passed away June 22, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family, after her courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Perry County, Ind., on April 1, 1959, to the late Betty (Weidenbenner) and Curtis R. Richey, Jr.
A 1977 graduate of Cannelton High School, Roberta was united in marriage on Oct. 6, 1979, to Tim Hafele at St. Michael Catholic Church in Cannelton.
She worked at Best Home Furnishings where she was a purchasing agent until illness forced her retirement. She had also worked at the former Perry County Welfare Department. Roberta attended St. John's United Church of Christ in Cannelton and Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities, traveling, walking, dancing and music.
Surviving is her husband, Tim Hafele, Jasper; her children, Emily Hafele (Bill Carroll) of Los Angeles, Calif., and Philip Hafele (Melissa) of Jasper; grandchildren, Jace, Jera and Jema Hafele; a sister, Rita Braun (Jeff) of Hawesville, Ky.; brothers, Ryan Richey (Debbie) of Tell City and Robert Richey of Cannelton and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were on Tuesday, June 25, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Rev. Mike Thompson and Rev. Steve Bennett officiated.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. John's United Church of Christ in Cannelton, Trinity United Church of Christ, in Jasper and Perry County or Dubois County March of Dimes. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on June 27, 2019