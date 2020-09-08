TELL CITY – Rodger R. Kraus, 89, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Tell City.
Born Nov. 13, 1930, at Pittsburg, Pa., he was the son of the late George R. and Alberta McCracken Haskin. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. Rodger married Betty Lutgring on Aug. 2, 1952.
He was retired as a construction welder with Mulzers Crushed Stone and a farmer.
Survivors include, his daughters, Lisa Kraus of St. Marks, and Barbara Sternberg of Evansville; his sons, Bruce Kraus of Evansville, David Kraus of St. Marks, Ronnie Kraus of Jasper, and Mark Kraus of St. Marks; his grandchildren, Kristy Brown, Stephen Kraus, Jennifer Kraus Decker, James Kraus and Joshua Sternberg; and eight great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death in addition to his parents are a daughter, Elizabeth; two grandsons, Kristopher Kraus and Kurt Kraus; his siblings, Dorothy Robbeloth, Anton Herron, Ronald Kraus, Larry Hoskin and Nancy.
Graveside services were Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Greenwood Cemetery with military honors.
