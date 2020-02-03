Rodney R. Shellenberger (1932 - 2020)
Service Information
Huber Funeral Home
129 North Sixth Street
Cannelton, IN
47520
(812)-547-2251
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Huber Funeral Home
129 North Sixth Street
Cannelton, IN 47520
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Huber Funeral Home
129 North Sixth Street
Cannelton, IN 47520
View Map
Obituary


ROME – Rodney R. Shellenberger, 87, passed away Jan. 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Rome, Indiana on Aug. 16, 1932, to the late George and Daisy (Shoemaker) Shellenberger. 
Preceding him in death were his sisters, Doris Bryant, Helen Popp and Lillian Ahl and brothers, Irvin Glore, Harry "Tittle", David and Donald "Bub" Shellenberger.
Rodney was united in marriage on June 1, 1957, to Mary L. Harding, who survives. He was a handyman and could fix or make almost anything. At the age of 34 he built his own scaffolding and shingled the cupola at the Rome Courthouse. He was a lifelong resident of Rome.  
For several years he worked for Lloyd Jobe Sawmill and for Bill Ransom Sawmill. Rodney enjoyed gardening and sharing with his neighbors.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Mary L. Shellenberger, Rome; daughter, Barbara Griseta (Marc), Chicago; grandsons, Joshua and Michael Parr; sisters, Loretta Salmon, Indianapolis and Lois Audrey Harpe, Ft. Branch.
Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 31, at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel. 
Rev. Ann Skiba officiated. Burial followed in Rowe Cemetery in Rome. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rome Cemetery Fund. 
Condolences may be left at huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Feb. 3, 2020
