ST. CROIX – Roman Ubelhor, 91, of Bristow, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home.
Roman was born May 2, 1929, in Evansville to August and Rose (Lasher) Ubelhor. Roman married Joyce Lehmkuhler on Dec. 29, 1949, in Holy Cross Church, St. Croix. She preceded him in death on Aug. 20, 2011.
Roman was a carpenter and a farmer. He was a lifelong member of Holy Cross. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, gardening, birdwatching and being with family and friends.
Roman is survived by four sons, Roch (Becky) Ubelhor of Schnellville, Zach (Brenda) Ubelhor of Siberia, Doug (Julie) Ubelhor of Bristow and Matt (Lori) Ubelhor of Bloomfield; his five daughters, Karen (Gene) Ubelhor of St. Meinrad, Doris (Don) Cox of Birdseye, Clair (Tim) Wendel of Shelburn, Sara (Craig) Harpenau of Troy and Laura (James) Mossberger of Vancuver, Wash..; five sisters, Marlene Oser of Siberia, Sheila Land of Florida, Sandra Shea of Oklahoma, Chantelle Ubelhor of Bristow and Deanna Taylor of Evansville; his 27 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and his dog, Clover.
Roman was also preceded in death by a son, Clint Ubelhor.
Funeral services will be Monday at 10 a..m. at Holy Cross Church in St. Croix with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Church.