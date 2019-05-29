TELL CITY – Ronald L. "Ron" Werne, 71, passed away May 26, 2019 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was born in Tell City.
Surviving is his wife of 50 years, Janice Werne of Tell City; his children, Bobbie Myler (Craig) of West Fork, and Shawn Werne (Melody) of Evansville; his mother, Mildred Werne of Tell City; a brother, Donnie Werne (Elaine) of Dale; sisters, Nancy Fowler (Jim) of Nampa, Idaho, and Betty Kirchoff (John) of New Boston; six grandchildren, Zachary, Ethan and Hannah Myler, Zach and Megan Werne and Makenzie May.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, May 30, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel from 3 to 7 p.m. A private burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Perry County Animal Shelter. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
