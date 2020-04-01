Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Paul Harper. View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 129 North Sixth Street Cannelton , IN 47520 (812)-547-2251 Send Flowers Obituary

CANNELTON – On Monday, March 30, 2020, Ronald Paul Harper, who retired from the U.S. Army with the rank of lieutenant colonel, and who was a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age 76.

Ronald was born on May 16, 1943, in New Albany to James Bernard Harper and LaVancha Jean Lyell Harper. Ronald received his Master of Civil Engineering in 1979 from Purdue University and Bachelor of Business Administration from University of Evansville in 1970.

Ronald retired from the military in August 2008. He served as Area Engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Kabual, Afghanistan at Mazar-e-Sharif, Balkh Afghanistan from March 2007 through March 2008. He was the area engineer responsible for the northern nine provinces in Afghanistan. Under his direction, several projects of international interests were completed, including Afghan-Tajik Bridge, road projects, multiple Afghan police and army headquarters facilities and border crossing posts in Tajikistan.

From February 2005 through February 2007, Ronald served as the Army AW2 Liaison Officer for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon for the Military Severely Injured Center. Duties included untangling administrative problems for severely wounded soldiers with the support of Assistant Secretary of Defense.

Lt. Harper began his service in 1962. In 1967 he was a platoon leader of Evansville National Guardsmen. In 1967, he became the Company Commander. The local unit was part of the National Guard's Company D, Long Range Patrol, 151st Infantry. Lt. Harper volunteered for the regular Army prior to the activation of the guard unit. Ron was a part time student in his senior year at the University of Evansville and employed at the Whirlpool Ordnance plant as a computer programmer. Lt. Harper and the unit had just returned from jungle warfare training in the Panama Canal.

He had served as a member of the 75th Infantry (Ranger) 199th in Vietnam, Company Commander, Combat Engineer Company of A Co. 307th Engr. 82nd Airborne Div., Fort Bragg, N.C., and Project Engineer of USA Engr. District Far East. Ronald received his Master Parachutist Badge in 1972 while he was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C.

In Ronald's civil life, he was a certified residential appraiser and civil engineer. From 2011 through the present, Ronald was a construction analyst for the SBA Damage Verification Center. His duties were to verify damage loss amounts for disaster recovery loans.

Ronald was preceded in death by his father, James; mother, L. Jean; and his brother, James Dale Harper. He is survived by his wife, Jean; his children, Shelley Mayer (Jon), Lori Smith (Steven), R. Paul Harper Jr. (Danielle); stepsons Jay Ubelhor and Ryan Ubelhor (Devon); and grandchildren, Rachel, Sarah, Kimber, Wyatt, Chloe, Kaylee and Raylan; and his sisters, Kathleen Berry and Ann Brewer.

He was a life member of VFW Post 1114 of Evansville.

He loved God, family and country.

A graveside service will be held at German Ridge Cemetery in Perry County for the immediate family. Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel is handling his arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Deaconess VNA Hospice 610 E. Walnut Street, Evansville, Indiana 47713.

Messages of condolence may be sent to CANNELTON – On Monday, March 30, 2020, Ronald Paul Harper, who retired from the U.S. Army with the rank of lieutenant colonel, and who was a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age 76.Ronald was born on May 16, 1943, in New Albany to James Bernard Harper and LaVancha Jean Lyell Harper. Ronald received his Master of Civil Engineering in 1979 from Purdue University and Bachelor of Business Administration from University of Evansville in 1970.Ronald retired from the military in August 2008. He served as Area Engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Kabual, Afghanistan at Mazar-e-Sharif, Balkh Afghanistan from March 2007 through March 2008. He was the area engineer responsible for the northern nine provinces in Afghanistan. Under his direction, several projects of international interests were completed, including Afghan-Tajik Bridge, road projects, multiple Afghan police and army headquarters facilities and border crossing posts in Tajikistan.From February 2005 through February 2007, Ronald served as the Army AW2 Liaison Officer for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon for the Military Severely Injured Center. Duties included untangling administrative problems for severely wounded soldiers with the support of Assistant Secretary of Defense.Lt. Harper began his service in 1962. In 1967 he was a platoon leader of Evansville National Guardsmen. In 1967, he became the Company Commander. The local unit was part of the National Guard's Company D, Long Range Patrol, 151st Infantry. Lt. Harper volunteered for the regular Army prior to the activation of the guard unit. Ron was a part time student in his senior year at the University of Evansville and employed at the Whirlpool Ordnance plant as a computer programmer. Lt. Harper and the unit had just returned from jungle warfare training in the Panama Canal.He had served as a member of the 75th Infantry (Ranger) 199th in Vietnam, Company Commander, Combat Engineer Company of A Co. 307th Engr. 82nd Airborne Div., Fort Bragg, N.C., and Project Engineer of USA Engr. District Far East. Ronald received his Master Parachutist Badge in 1972 while he was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C.In Ronald's civil life, he was a certified residential appraiser and civil engineer. From 2011 through the present, Ronald was a construction analyst for the SBA Damage Verification Center. His duties were to verify damage loss amounts for disaster recovery loans.Ronald was preceded in death by his father, James; mother, L. Jean; and his brother, James Dale Harper. He is survived by his wife, Jean; his children, Shelley Mayer (Jon), Lori Smith (Steven), R. Paul Harper Jr. (Danielle); stepsons Jay Ubelhor and Ryan Ubelhor (Devon); and grandchildren, Rachel, Sarah, Kimber, Wyatt, Chloe, Kaylee and Raylan; and his sisters, Kathleen Berry and Ann Brewer.He was a life member of VFW Post 1114 of Evansville.He loved God, family and country.A graveside service will be held at German Ridge Cemetery in Perry County for the immediate family. Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel is handling his arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Deaconess VNA Hospice 610 E. Walnut Street, Evansville, Indiana 47713.Messages of condolence may be sent to www.huberfuneralhome.net. Published in Perry County News on Apr. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Perry County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close