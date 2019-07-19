Ronald R. Whitefeather Sr. (1947 - 2019)
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
TELL CITY – Ronald R. Whitefeather, Sr., 72, passed away July 17, 2019.
He was born in Red Lake, Minn., on March 2, 1947.
Surviving are his children, Delwyn Whitefeather of Tell City, Ron Whitefeather, Jr. (Cammy) of Hawesville, Ky., Mike Whitefeather (Carrie) of Santa Claus, Misty Whitefeather of Paducah, Ky., and Joey Whitefeather of Owensboro, Ky.; brothers, Rod and Lee Whitefeather; sisters, Sharon, Ruby and his twin sister, Bonita Whitefeather; grandchildren, Isaac and Hannah Whitefeather, Tyler McKinney, Alex Schaefer, Desman Dennison, Dylan Morris, Mikey and London Whitefeather, Autumn and Jase Horn, Addy and Greyson Whitefeather.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. CDT on Saturday, July 20, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on July 22, 2019
