EVANSVILLE – Ronnie Gene Arterberry, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 26, 2019. He was born on June 6, 1947, to Virgil and Norma Arterberry in Hatfield.

Ron proudly served his country in the United Stated Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He was a mechanic for Alcoa for 32 years. Ron and his wife Pat worked with the Boy Scouts. Ron was on the executive board. Ron was also a Mason and a Shriner. He was also a member of York Rite and Isaac Walton. Ron worked with the youth at United Methodist Church in Tell City.

Ron is survived by his wife of 25 years Patricia Arterberry; his sons Randall (Gretchen) Arterberry, Eric Shewmaker (Louis Tamburri), Anthony (Brooke) Arterberry; his grandsons Clinton (Brook) Matheis, Clayton Matheis, and Wyatt Arterberry; his siblings Alice Katherine (George) Gogel and Jack (Judy) Arterberry; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

Services were Sept. 30 at Sunset Funeral Home with a burial at Sunset Memorial Park.

This is a timeline of his life:

1961-1965 – a member of F.F.A.; Played football in high school; 1965 - Graduated from Luce Twp. High School; August 19, 1966 – Married; 1966 - U. S. Army three years – one year in Vietnam; 1969 honorable discharge from U.S. Army;

1971 - joined Masonic Lodge Boonville; active in Scottish Rite - work in four degrees; active in Hadi Shrine; member of Warrick Motor Patrol; active in York Rite; 1972 - Alcoa - union steward for 12 years - member of union Local 104; 1973 - helped with Demolay boys and rainbow girls; 1978 - master of Boonville Masonic Lodge; 1979 - received Demolay Legion of Honor; 1984 - Eastern Star - Worthy Patron; 1981 - Boonville Jr. League - on the board and coached for 8 years;

1984 & 1986 - assistant Webelos leader; 1985 - Scout leader - took Boy Scout leader training; 1986 - treasurer of Troop 161 Boonville; 1988 - treasurer and assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 161; 1987 - district training chairman, in charge of winter camporee; became National Rifle Association firearms instructor in eight areas of firearms and Indiana hunter education instructor; 1986-88 - helped with Boy Scout summer camp; 1987 - wood badge training; 1987-88 - Scoutmaster of outdoor training - council wide; 1986 - assistant Scoutmaster of outdoor training - council wide; 1988 - helped with new Scout camp - built fire pits, set up rifle and shotgun ranges; 1987-88 & 1991-93 - instructed BB gun and archery for Cub Scout leaders; 1987-88 - help cub Scout day camp – archery; 1988 - program chairman Boy Scouts; 1985-86-87-88-89-90 - worked on merit badge seminars; 1987-1988 - blue and gold speaker;

1988 - worked on spring camporee; 1988-present - elected to board of directors of izaak walton league evansville chapter; 1988-present - outdoor ethics director for izaak walton evansville chapter; 1988-1990-1992 - attended philmont Scout ranch; 1988 - 9/13 receiver of beads for completing wood badge training; 1988 - received district award of merit (lincoln trails district)

1988 - buffalo award; 1989-1993 - vice chairman of activities (lincoln trails district); 1989 - president of rifle and pistol range development izaak walton evansville chapter; 1989 - attended boy Scout national jamboree at fort a. p. hill as assistant Scoutmaster; 1989 - assistant Scoutmaster outdoor adult leader training for council; 1990 - vice chairman of program for district;

1990 - council adv. board of directors; 1990 - council 75th diamond jubleoree committee; 1990 - attended philmont Scout ranch with troop 161; 1990 - president of pioneer booster club for all athletics of boonville high school; 1990 - council long range program planning committee; 1991-2002 selected Scoutmaster of troop 161 boonville; 1988-present - elected to board of directors of izaak walton league evansville chapter; 1988-present - outdoor ethics director for isaak walton evansville chapter;

1988-1990-1992 - attended Philmont Scout ranch; 1988 - 9/13 receiver of beads for completing wood badge training; 1988 - received district award of merit (Lincoln Trails District); 1988 - Buffalo award; 1989-93 - vice chairman of activities (Lincoln Trails District); 1989 - president of rifle and pistol range development Izaak Walton evansville chapter; 1989 - attended boy Scout national jamboree at fort A. P. Hill as assistant Scoutmaster;

1989 - assistant Scoutmaster outdoor adult leader training for council; 1990 - vice chairman of program for district; 1990 - council advisory board of directors; 1990 - council 75th diamond jubleoree committee; 1990 - attended Philmont Scout ranch with troop 161; 1990 - president of pioneer booster club for all athletics of boonville high school; 1990 - council long range program planning committee; 1991-2002 selected Scoutmaster of troop 161 boonville;

