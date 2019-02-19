BEECH GROVE – Rose Marie Crook, 79, of Beech Grove passed away Feb. 15, 2019. She was born Dec. 11, 1939. A celebration of Rose's life was held at noon, Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Franklin Township Chapel 5950 E. Thompson Road, Indianapolis. She was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Southwood Baptist Church. Messages of condolence can be left at www.wilsonstpierre.com.
Published in Perry County News on Feb. 21, 2019