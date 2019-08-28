ST. MEINRAD – Rose Mary Sitzman, 87, of Saint Meinrad passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Rose Mary was born June 3, 1932, in Spencer County to Emil and Anna (Tretter) Gogel. She was united in marriage to Claude W. Sitzman on Jan. 14, 1954, in Mariah Hill. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2006. Rose Mary was a member of St. Meinrad Parish and it's Ladies Sodality, and St. Meinrad Legion Post 366 Auxillary. She enjoyed crocheting Afghans, gardening and cooking.
Surviving are three daughters, Patricia (Bruce) Scherer of Evanston, Wanda (Jeff) Harvey of Patoka, and Connie (Terry) Dicus of St. Meinrad; one son, Randy (Cindy) Sitzman of St. Meinrad; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Anastasia Kern, Lucille Luebbehusen, Ruth Schwinghamer all of Dale, and Mildred Rummel of Huntingburg.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Dana Marie Harvey and two brothers, Joseph and Eugene Gogel.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. CST Saturday, Aug. 31, in Saint Meinrad Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 7 p.m. CST Friday and from 7 to 9:30 a.m. CST Saturday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Aug. 29, 2019