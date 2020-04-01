EVANSVILLE – Rosella C. Wilson, 85, passed away March 29, 2020, at Scenic Hills at the monastery in Ferdinand.
Born Oct. 16, 1934, in Tell City she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Catherine Peter Rhodes.
She married Clarence Wilson on June 14, 1952, who preceded her in death.
She was retired from the Perry Central School System as a custodian and was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. Rosella enjoyed gardening, fishing and farm life.
She had a special love for her dog, Penny.
Survivors include her daughters, Judy Schum of Dale, Sharon Scott of Circleville, Ohio, and Mary Jane Poehlein of Cannelton; her sons, Charles Wilson of Huntingburg and Jimmy Wilson of Tell City; and her 20 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents and her husband, is a son, Larry Wilson; daughters, Shirley Nugent and Carolyn Hinton; and siblings, Gervase Rhodes, Lawrence Rhodes, Betty Kellems, Lucille Carter and a brother, Gerald, in infancy.
Due to current state mandates, services will be private with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Apr. 2, 2020