TELL CITY – Rosemary "Rosie" Hinton, 77, passed away Sept. 13, 2020, in Evansville, surrounded by family.
She was born in Tell City June 8, 1943, daughter of the late Marquis and Cecelia (Snyder) Keown. Also preceding her in death was her husband, James E. Hinton Sr., her son, Jim "Himi" Hinton Jr., and a brother, Lee Keown.
Rosie was a 1961 graduate of Tell City High School. She ran a daycare out of her home for several years and later worked at Nobles IGA. She had been a member of the Red Hat Society and St. Paul Catholic Church, attending when she was able.
Rosie was actively involved in Girl Scouts by volunteering, serving on the board, and was a scout leader. She enjoyed gardening, reading, watching NASCAR, her grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
Surviving are her children, Lisa Miller (Bill) of Evansville and Brian Hinton (Georgianna) of Evansville; daughter-in-law, Mari (Rhodes) Hinton of Tell City; her grandchildren, Jaimi Deel (Chris), Marcus Hinton, Will, Max and Colin Miller and Katelyn Hinton; and great-granddaughter, Braelynn Deel.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice or Perry County Relay For Life
, Team Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles( her son, Himi's team). Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.