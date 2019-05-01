Guest Book View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Visitation 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Rosetta Marie Roberts, 70, passed away at St. Vincent Medical Center in Evansville on April 29, 2019.

She was born in Tell City, Ind., on March 7, 1949, to Homer and Goldie (Flamion) Sprinkle, who preceded her in death, along with her husband, Everett "Junior" Roberts in 2007 and a great-nephew, Bryce Fenwick.

Rosetta was a 1967 graduate of Perry Central High School. She immediately went to work at Citizens National Bank, now Old National, where she worked for 47 years, retiring in 2014. Rosetta enjoyed playing euchre with her card club, solving word puzzles, watching WWE wrestling, reading romance novels and looked forward to her monthly lunch dates with her retired coworkers. She loved to spend time with her family and her dog, Candy. Rosetta was a member of the Troy Senior Citizens.

Surviving are her brother, Wayne Sprinkle (Tammy) of Tell City; sister, Annette Underhill (Danny) of English; nieces and nephews, Brad Schraner, Nathan Schraner (Melissa), Amy Fenwick (Jason), Sarah Rhodes (Donnie), Leanne Hart (Joe), Steve Underhill (Kristie), Eric Underhill (Erica), Bobby Joe Underhill (Allison) and Elsa Danielle Crooks (Chris) and several great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. CDT, Friday, May 3, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Brother Al Madden will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Isidore Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Friday 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Church Cemetery or Perry County Animal Shelter.

Messages of condolence may be left at TELL CITY – Rosetta Marie Roberts, 70, passed away at St. Vincent Medical Center in Evansville on April 29, 2019.She was born in Tell City, Ind., on March 7, 1949, to Homer and Goldie (Flamion) Sprinkle, who preceded her in death, along with her husband, Everett "Junior" Roberts in 2007 and a great-nephew, Bryce Fenwick.Rosetta was a 1967 graduate of Perry Central High School. She immediately went to work at Citizens National Bank, now Old National, where she worked for 47 years, retiring in 2014. Rosetta enjoyed playing euchre with her card club, solving word puzzles, watching WWE wrestling, reading romance novels and looked forward to her monthly lunch dates with her retired coworkers. She loved to spend time with her family and her dog, Candy. Rosetta was a member of the Troy Senior Citizens.Surviving are her brother, Wayne Sprinkle (Tammy) of Tell City; sister, Annette Underhill (Danny) of English; nieces and nephews, Brad Schraner, Nathan Schraner (Melissa), Amy Fenwick (Jason), Sarah Rhodes (Donnie), Leanne Hart (Joe), Steve Underhill (Kristie), Eric Underhill (Erica), Bobby Joe Underhill (Allison) and Elsa Danielle Crooks (Chris) and several great-nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. CDT, Friday, May 3, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Brother Al Madden will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Isidore Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Friday 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Church Cemetery or Perry County Animal Shelter.Messages of condolence may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net. Published in Perry County News on May 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Perry County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close