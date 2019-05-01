TELL CITY – Rosetta Marie Roberts, 70, passed away at St. Vincent Medical Center in Evansville on April 29, 2019.
She was born in Tell City, Ind., on March 7, 1949, to Homer and Goldie (Flamion) Sprinkle, who preceded her in death, along with her husband, Everett "Junior" Roberts in 2007 and a great-nephew, Bryce Fenwick.
Rosetta was a 1967 graduate of Perry Central High School. She immediately went to work at Citizens National Bank, now Old National, where she worked for 47 years, retiring in 2014. Rosetta enjoyed playing euchre with her card club, solving word puzzles, watching WWE wrestling, reading romance novels and looked forward to her monthly lunch dates with her retired coworkers. She loved to spend time with her family and her dog, Candy. Rosetta was a member of the Troy Senior Citizens.
Surviving are her brother, Wayne Sprinkle (Tammy) of Tell City; sister, Annette Underhill (Danny) of English; nieces and nephews, Brad Schraner, Nathan Schraner (Melissa), Amy Fenwick (Jason), Sarah Rhodes (Donnie), Leanne Hart (Joe), Steve Underhill (Kristie), Eric Underhill (Erica), Bobby Joe Underhill (Allison) and Elsa Danielle Crooks (Chris) and several great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. CDT, Friday, May 3, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Brother Al Madden will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Isidore Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Friday 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Church Cemetery or Perry County Animal Shelter.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on May 2, 2019