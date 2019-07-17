Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rupert P. Mullis. View Sign Service Information Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home 920 10Th St Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2511 Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Rupert P. Mullis, 87, passed away July 15, 2019, at Golden Living Center in Tell City.

Born Oct. 16, 1931, in Perry County, Ind., he was the son of Jacob A. and Mary E. (Dupont) Mullis. Rupert married Bernadine (Gramelspacher) Mullis on Aug. 7, 1954. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from General Electric. Rupert was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, the K of C, and the American Legion. He enjoyed country music, farming, playing Euchre, fishing, traveling, and the New York Yankees.

Survivors include his children, Rebecca Cronin (Terry) of Rockport, Mary Ann Howard (Dennis) of Tell City, Julie Powers of Cannelton, Paul Mullis (Lisa) of Tell City, and Phillip Mullis of Tell City; siblings, Merle Mullis of Leopold, Gary Mullis of Leopold, Benny Mullis of Leopold, Anna Wheatley of Tell City, Carolyn Dauby of St. Marks, and Monica Sicard of Ferdinand; 10 grandchildren, Lori Cronin, Cory Cronin, Heather Schroeder, Jeremy Howard, Amanda Bratcher, Travis Powers, Ashley Sanders, Jordyn Mullis, Amanda Ames, and Jessica Seger; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bernadine; and three brothers, William Mullis, Jimmy Mullis and Marion Mullis.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Tony Hollowell officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home. A K of C prayer service will be held Wednesday evening.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

Condolences may be made online at TELL CITY – Rupert P. Mullis, 87, passed away July 15, 2019, at Golden Living Center in Tell City.Born Oct. 16, 1931, in Perry County, Ind., he was the son of Jacob A. and Mary E. (Dupont) Mullis. Rupert married Bernadine (Gramelspacher) Mullis on Aug. 7, 1954. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from General Electric. Rupert was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, the K of C, and the American Legion. He enjoyed country music, farming, playing Euchre, fishing, traveling, and the New York Yankees.Survivors include his children, Rebecca Cronin (Terry) of Rockport, Mary Ann Howard (Dennis) of Tell City, Julie Powers of Cannelton, Paul Mullis (Lisa) of Tell City, and Phillip Mullis of Tell City; siblings, Merle Mullis of Leopold, Gary Mullis of Leopold, Benny Mullis of Leopold, Anna Wheatley of Tell City, Carolyn Dauby of St. Marks, and Monica Sicard of Ferdinand; 10 grandchildren, Lori Cronin, Cory Cronin, Heather Schroeder, Jeremy Howard, Amanda Bratcher, Travis Powers, Ashley Sanders, Jordyn Mullis, Amanda Ames, and Jessica Seger; and 16 great-grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bernadine; and three brothers, William Mullis, Jimmy Mullis and Marion Mullis.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Tony Hollowell officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home. A K of C prayer service will be held Wednesday evening.Memorial contributions may be made to .Condolences may be made online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com. Published in Perry County News on July 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Perry County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.