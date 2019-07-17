TELL CITY – Rupert P. Mullis, 87, passed away July 15, 2019, at Golden Living Center in Tell City.
Born Oct. 16, 1931, in Perry County, Ind., he was the son of Jacob A. and Mary E. (Dupont) Mullis. Rupert married Bernadine (Gramelspacher) Mullis on Aug. 7, 1954. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from General Electric. Rupert was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, the K of C, and the American Legion. He enjoyed country music, farming, playing Euchre, fishing, traveling, and the New York Yankees.
Survivors include his children, Rebecca Cronin (Terry) of Rockport, Mary Ann Howard (Dennis) of Tell City, Julie Powers of Cannelton, Paul Mullis (Lisa) of Tell City, and Phillip Mullis of Tell City; siblings, Merle Mullis of Leopold, Gary Mullis of Leopold, Benny Mullis of Leopold, Anna Wheatley of Tell City, Carolyn Dauby of St. Marks, and Monica Sicard of Ferdinand; 10 grandchildren, Lori Cronin, Cory Cronin, Heather Schroeder, Jeremy Howard, Amanda Bratcher, Travis Powers, Ashley Sanders, Jordyn Mullis, Amanda Ames, and Jessica Seger; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bernadine; and three brothers, William Mullis, Jimmy Mullis and Marion Mullis.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Tony Hollowell officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home. A K of C prayer service will be held Wednesday evening.
Condolences may be made online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on July 18, 2019