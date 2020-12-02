DOOLITTLE MILLS – Russell Johnson Jr., 73, passed away on Nov. 28, 2020, in Louisville, Ky.
He was born in Sulphur on Oct., 3, 1947, son of the late James Russell and Ruby (Seaton) Johnson. Also preceding him in death were brothers, Robert, in infancy and James Leo Johnson.
Russell was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam and was the recipient of a Purple Heart. He was united in marriage on Dec. 8, 1970, to Sharon Wright.
After working road construction, Russell retired from Local 749 in 2003. He enjoyed fishing, rabbit hunting, tinkering in the garage, going to yard sales, gardening and swapping stories every day at the local store. Above all, he looked forward to spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Sharon Johnson of Doolittle Mills; his children, Lisa Brown (Keith) of St. Croix, Jennifer Underhill (Heath) of Doolittle Mills and Brian Johnson (Kayla Ball) of Tell City; his grandchildren, Blaine Persinger (Shaylyn), Rikki Esarey (Jordan), Braedon Persinger, Blake Tucker, Brynnan Underhill (Ethan Emmons), Jaron Underhill (Karissa Gayer), Chelsie, Paige and Taylar Johnson; his great-grandson, Grayson Esarey; and his siblings, Mary Lou Summers of Georgetown, Va., Hublar and Eddie Johnson, both of Floyds Knobs, Jerry Johnson of Sulphur and Linda Zahn of New Albany.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, where there will be a military presentation. Brother Al Madden officiated.
Memorial contributions may be made to Doolittle Mills Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.