1/1
Russell Johnson Jr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOOLITTLE MILLS – Russell Johnson Jr., 73, passed away on Nov. 28, 2020, in Louisville, Ky.
He was born in Sulphur on Oct., 3, 1947, son of the late James Russell and Ruby (Seaton) Johnson. Also preceding him in death were brothers, Robert, in infancy and James Leo Johnson.
Russell was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam and was the recipient of a Purple Heart. He was united in marriage on Dec. 8, 1970, to Sharon Wright.
After working road construction, Russell retired from Local 749 in 2003. He enjoyed fishing, rabbit hunting, tinkering in the garage, going to yard sales, gardening and swapping stories every day at the local store. Above all, he looked forward to spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Sharon Johnson of Doolittle Mills; his children, Lisa Brown (Keith) of St. Croix, Jennifer Underhill (Heath) of Doolittle Mills and Brian Johnson (Kayla Ball) of Tell City; his grandchildren, Blaine Persinger (Shaylyn), Rikki Esarey (Jordan), Braedon Persinger, Blake Tucker, Brynnan Underhill (Ethan Emmons), Jaron Underhill (Karissa Gayer), Chelsie, Paige and Taylar Johnson; his great-grandson, Grayson Esarey; and his siblings, Mary Lou Summers of Georgetown, Va., Hublar and Eddie Johnson, both of Floyds Knobs, Jerry Johnson of Sulphur and Linda Zahn of New Albany.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, where there will be a military presentation. Brother Al Madden officiated.
Memorial contributions may be made to Doolittle Mills Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved