TELL CITY – Ruth Anne Werner, nee Kennedy, has left her life on earth after 99 wonderful years. She died on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Evansville Protestant Home surrounded by family. She was born in Tell City on May 24, 1920, and lived there almost her entire life.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Ralph Werner and her parents, Alma (Patrick) and William Kennedy. Surviving her are her children, John Werner (Rita) of Tell City and her daughter, Anne Nestrick (Dwight) of Evansville. Her grandchildren are Jeff Werner of Bowling Green, Ky., Karen Werner of Tell City, Ryan Werner (Paige) of Tell City, Cathy Nestrick (Rob Wiederstein) of Henderson, Ky., Christy Pearison (Jay) of Cynthiana, and Andy Nestrick (Letty) of Evansville. She also had 15 great-grandchildren.
Ruth Anne, or Queen as she was lovingly called by family, devoted her life to her family, her church and her community. All who knew her loved her. When tasked with a problem, our family couldn't resolve we always said "What would Queen do?" It lead to a successful resolution every time. Her love of life, love of family and love of God will be enormously missed.
Visitation will be held at the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Tell City on Monday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m. Services will be held at the church at 1:30 immediately following visitation.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Evangelical United Church of Christ of Tell City or the Tell City Historical Society.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on June 17, 2019