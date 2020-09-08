TELL CITY – Ruth "Kathleen" Anson, 98, passed away Aug. 29, 2020, in Louisville, Ky.
She was born April 19, 1922, in Derby, daughter of the late Hargis and Ruth (Martin) Thomas. Also preceding her in death were her husband, James Ralph Anson; her daughter, Dona June Powell; her son, James R. "J.R." Anson Jr.; sisters, June Mogan Ramsey, Lyndal Lee Sprinkle, her twin sister, Eileen Sims Mathews; and brothers, Jerry, Hargis Earl, Bill, Larry and Paul Thomas.
Kathleen was the oldest of eleven children and attended Derby School. She cooked for her family daily, looked forward to going to church, made lots of fun memories with her twin sister, Eileen, going to horse races and enjoyed watching U of L basketball. She and her grandson, Derick, spent many Friday nights during his childhood watching "Dukes of Hazzard," followed by Dallas, creating many cherished memories. She retired from General Electric in 1982 after forty years of dedication.
She is survived by a daughter, Irma Jo Gambert of Dayton, Ohio; sister, Judy Thompson of Fort Wayne; brother, Jimmy Thomas of Fort Wayne; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Funeral services were Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, with burial in Derby Cemetery. Brother Ron Lasley will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meadow Hill Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky., or Derby Cemetery in Derby.
