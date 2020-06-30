Ruth V. Schroeder
1929 - 2020
TELL CITY – Ruth V. Schroeder, 90, passed away on June 25, 2020.
She was born in Cannelton on October 25, 1929, daughter of the late Edgar William and Lulia Antoinette (Popp) Carter.  
A graduate of Cannelton High School, Ruth was married to Leslie Kenneth Schroeder for over 64 years before his passing in 2016 
She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ where she and Kenneth assisted with and shared many delicious dishes at church gatherings and funeral meals.  She also enjoyed gardening, sewing and playing euchre and bingo.
Surviving is her daughter, Regina Witte (Rick), Evansville; son-in-law, John Egbert, Evansville; sister, Evelyn Geer, Rineyville, Kentucky; brother-in-law, Rodney Covey, Derby; grandchildren, Jake Witte, Galina Witte and Melanie Quates and a great granddaughter, Makayla Welborn.
Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband was a daughter, Donna Ruth Egbert; sisters, Lila Covey and Mary Lou Carpenter Minor and a grandson, Scott Egbert.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, with burial in Deer Creek Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ and Deer Creek Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net

Published in Perry County News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Huber Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
I will always remember my Aunt Ruth as a kind and caring lady. She will always hold a special place in my heart. Her strong faith, while here on earth, have surely assured her a special place in heaven.
Ramona Floyd
Family
