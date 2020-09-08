TELL CITY – Sam Reed, 68, passed away Aug. 31, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
He was born in Tell City on June 16, 1952, son of the late Ralph and Rose (Dauby) Reed. Also preceding him in death was his sister, Candy Boerste.
Sam was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and SPREAD, Loyal Order of Moose 1424 and Knights of Columbus Council 1172.
Sam's first job was with SIRS and later with Old National Bank, Fifth-Third Bank, Taco Bell and volunteered at Golden Living Center.
If you lived in Tell City, you knew Sam Reed. He never met a stranger. Sam self-proclaimed himself the no. 1 Marksman fan, attending every football and basketball game-as long as he could find a ride. He was a staunch IU and Colts fan and most recently enjoyed watching golf and "The Price is Right." Sam was most often seen at the bank or walking in his Burglen Hills neighborhood, Diet Coke in hand, waving to anyone driving by. Sam's claim to fame was being mentioned on the Paul Harvey commentary radio show because of his outstanding work ethic. He was truly the glue of his family and will be greatly missed.
Surviving are his siblings, Sheila Austin (John) of Ft. Branch, Pam Franzman (Pete) of Prospect, Ky., and Tim Reed (Debbie) of Tell City; brother-in-law, Dean Boerste of Tell City; his nieces and nephews whom he adored, Ian Reed (Colleen), Hana Reed (Graham Chumley), Eli and Elliot Reed, Eric Franzman (Dana), Brad Franzman (Katie), Cassie Franzman-Yost (Ian), Ryan Austin, Carrie Austin-Merrill (Brian) and Jarrad Austin; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial was held Saturday, Aug. 5, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Rev. Tony Hollowell will officiate. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, SIRS or the Sam Reed Scholarship Fund c/o Perry County Community Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.