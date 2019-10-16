CANNELTON – Sandra K. "Sandy" Sanders, 73, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at her son's home in Tell City.
She was born June 10, 1946, in Kokomo, Ind., daughter of the late Walter and Irene (Adams) Kernel. Also preceding her in death was her husband Robert E. "Bob" Sanders in 2008, sisters, Margie Cotton, Lill Sizemore, Harriet Pisch, Toni Yoder and brothers, Bill Pesinger and Jim Shoemaker.
Sandy enjoyed being with family, playing bingo, cross stitching, crafts and her friends at Can-Do and Oaks.
She is survived by her children, Donnie Dykes (Stephanie) of Greentown, Darrin Dykes (Melinda) of Tell City, David Dykes (Angie) of Cannelton, and Donna Dawson of Cannelton; her siblings, Robin Yoder and Penny Yoder, both of Kokomo, and Larry Hainlen of LaVergne, Tenn.; her grandchildren Whitney Jacob (Jason), Tristan Honeas (Chris), Sarah Dykes, Taylor Dykes, Brittany Owens (John Mark), Katlyn Carrico, Maggie Dawson, Jessica Johnson (Paul) and Miranda Reel; and great-grandchildren, Abigail Owens, Caroline Dykes, Braylan Honeas, Mya Jacob, Ateyu Carrico, Christopher Stout, Krew Honeas, and River Owens.
Funeral services were Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Rita Gail Russell will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oaks, Heart to Heart Hospice or Gospel Tabernacle Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Oct. 17, 2019