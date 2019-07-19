TELL CITY – Sandra Kay Cronin, 57, passed away July 17, 2019.
She was born July 20, 1961, in Tell City, Ind.
Survivors include her father, Shirley; daughter, Maeonia Kay Cronin; siblings, Steve Cronin of Troy, Randall Cronin (Cathy) of Tell City, and Marilyn Cronin Hanselman (Mike) of Velpen; and three grandchildren, Chantel, Christian and Clay.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with visitation from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Rev. Charles Areson will officiate.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on July 22, 2019