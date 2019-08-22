Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shana LaNae Williams. View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Send Flowers Obituary

ST. CROIX – Shana LaNae Williams, 33, passed away Aug. 20, 2019, at her home.

Shana was born in Clarksville, Tenn., on March 6, 1986, and was a 2004 graduate of Orleans High School. She was united in marriage on Jan. 1, 2011, to Matthew Williams. Shana worked in the office at Star Tech in Tell City until it closed and was currently employed as an instructional assistant with Perry Central Community Schools where she was also involved with the Lights On After School Program.

Shana was a member of Lilly Dale Church of Christ, where she was a Sunday school teacher. She loved Christmas and snow, the beach, UK Basketball, being outdoors and going to craft shows and yard sales.

Shana was full of life, always having a bubbly, cheerful personality and will always be known for telling everyone "you need Jesus."

Surviving are her husband, Matt Williams of St. Croix; her parents, Jerry and Renita (Johnson) Ludwig of Orleans; a brother, Kyle Ludwig (Sam McCallilster) of Columbus; a sister Cheyenne Poole (Daniel) of Hawesville, Ky.; grandmother, Carol Lenning of Livermore, Iowa; several nieces and nephews and her dog, Butters.

Preceding her in death were her grandfathers, Willard Lee Johnson and Rick Ludwig.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel with burial in Horton Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. Brother Eddie Olberding will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in care of Team Jerry for MS.

Messages of condolence may be left for the family at ST. CROIX – Shana LaNae Williams, 33, passed away Aug. 20, 2019, at her home.Shana was born in Clarksville, Tenn., on March 6, 1986, and was a 2004 graduate of Orleans High School. She was united in marriage on Jan. 1, 2011, to Matthew Williams. Shana worked in the office at Star Tech in Tell City until it closed and was currently employed as an instructional assistant with Perry Central Community Schools where she was also involved with the Lights On After School Program.Shana was a member of Lilly Dale Church of Christ, where she was a Sunday school teacher. She loved Christmas and snow, the beach, UK Basketball, being outdoors and going to craft shows and yard sales.Shana was full of life, always having a bubbly, cheerful personality and will always be known for telling everyone "you need Jesus."Surviving are her husband, Matt Williams of St. Croix; her parents, Jerry and Renita (Johnson) Ludwig of Orleans; a brother, Kyle Ludwig (Sam McCallilster) of Columbus; a sister Cheyenne Poole (Daniel) of Hawesville, Ky.; grandmother, Carol Lenning of Livermore, Iowa; several nieces and nephews and her dog, Butters.Preceding her in death were her grandfathers, Willard Lee Johnson and Rick Ludwig.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel with burial in Horton Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. Brother Eddie Olberding will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in care of Team Jerry for MS.Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net. Published in Perry County News on Aug. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Perry County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close