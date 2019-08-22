ST. CROIX – Shana LaNae Williams, 33, passed away Aug. 20, 2019, at her home.
Shana was born in Clarksville, Tenn., on March 6, 1986, and was a 2004 graduate of Orleans High School. She was united in marriage on Jan. 1, 2011, to Matthew Williams. Shana worked in the office at Star Tech in Tell City until it closed and was currently employed as an instructional assistant with Perry Central Community Schools where she was also involved with the Lights On After School Program.
Shana was a member of Lilly Dale Church of Christ, where she was a Sunday school teacher. She loved Christmas and snow, the beach, UK Basketball, being outdoors and going to craft shows and yard sales.
Shana was full of life, always having a bubbly, cheerful personality and will always be known for telling everyone "you need Jesus."
Surviving are her husband, Matt Williams of St. Croix; her parents, Jerry and Renita (Johnson) Ludwig of Orleans; a brother, Kyle Ludwig (Sam McCallilster) of Columbus; a sister Cheyenne Poole (Daniel) of Hawesville, Ky.; grandmother, Carol Lenning of Livermore, Iowa; several nieces and nephews and her dog, Butters.
Preceding her in death were her grandfathers, Willard Lee Johnson and Rick Ludwig.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel with burial in Horton Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. Brother Eddie Olberding will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in care of Team Jerry for MS.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Aug. 22, 2019