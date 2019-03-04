Obituary Guest Book View Sign

TELL CITY – Sharon (Olberding) Edwards was born on Sept. 25, 1935, in Tell City, Ind., as the firstborn to August "Dinger" and Olga (Wittman) Olberding. Sharon grew up on "the hill," and attended Tell City High School, where she graduated in 1953. Sharon ran the house while both her parents worked at the Tell City Chair Company, where she later worked as part of the office staff.

Sharon was a 4-H member, which led her to meeting Eugene "Gene" Edwards, at the Perry County Fair in the sheep barn. After five and a half years of courtship, they were married on Jan. 26, 1956, in Leopold. They were married 51 years until Gene's death in 2007. During their life together, they raised three children.

Sharon, with her family, lived in four different states; Indiana, Ohio, Oregon and Minnesota, making many close friends. In 1971, Gene and Sharon were baptized and became members of the Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Both were active in the Christian ministry and loyally attended congregation meetings. Sharon was a very spiritual person. Her favorite things were to read and have a good conversation. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandma and friend.

She died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the local hospital, in Alexandria, Minn. Sharon is survived by her children; Rodger (Joni) Edwards, Julie Edwards and Jeanne Edwards; her grandchildren, Russell, Tyler and Katheryne Edwards; her sisters, June Taylor, and Darla Olberding.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, her parents, August and Olga, as well as her brother, Ronald.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria, Minn. Services will begin at 3 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Tell City.

