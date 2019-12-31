Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon L. James. View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Sharon L. James, 51, passed away Dec. 28, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born in Yokosuka, Japan on July 30, 1968, to Mary Rose (Washburn) Morgan and the late James M. Morgan.

Sharon was a 1986 graduate of Tell City High School. She was united in marriage on April 22, 1995, to Darin James. She was employed at Hilltop Veterinary Services, where she was a vet tech for over 16 years. Sharon was a huge supporter of Perry Central athletics. She enjoyed her dog, Roper, horseback riding, attending concerts and haunted houses and being with her family and friends.

Surviving are her husband of 24 years, Darin James of Tell City; her children, Cassandra Cronin (Troy) of Leopold, Casey James and Clay James, both of Tell City; her granddaughters, Madelyn and Ashlyn Cronin; her mother, Mary Rose Morgan of Tell City; a sister, Mary Saalman (Michael Diemen) of Ohio and brothers, Allen Morgan (Lorraine) of Tell City and Jay Morgan (Lori) of St. Cloud, Fla.

Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, with a private burial in Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to F.O.P Lodge 137 and because of Sharon's love of animals, to the animal rescue organization, It Takes a Village.

