PERRY COUNTY – Sharron Ann (Kinghan) Badger, 86, left this world peacefully, holding her husband's hand and surrounded by family on July 14, 2019, from Alzheimer's. Sharron was born on March 13, 1933. She grew up in Perry County, Ind., and was raised by her grandmother, Mamie Nix of Fennhaven and her eight aunts.

In high school she met her husband of 68 years, Billy Badger. Their love remained as strong as when they were high school sweethearts. As an Army Chief Warrant Officer's wife, they adopted Alaska as their new home in 1962. They raised five sons in both Fairbanks and Anchorage.

In retirement, she spent many years co-piloting their motor home as they crisscrossed the country. But Tangle Lakes was "summer camp."

Sharron was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jacquelyn Badger.

She is survived by her husband Billy Badger (CWO-4 Ret. Army); sons Mark (Marcia), Jeff (Chitill), Chris (Judy), Philip (Dana) and David (Jill) Badger; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations can be made for Alzheimer's disease research at alzfdn.org.

