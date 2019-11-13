TELL CITY – Shelley Mosby, 49, passed away Nov. 11, 2019, at Oakwood Campus after a brutal and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
May 20, 1970, in Evansville she was the daughter of the late Mike Boehman and Sandra Yaggi.
She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus women's auxiliary.
Shelley loved life, laughing, people and especially her dachshunds, Shy and Zoey.
She earned her associates degree in paralegal law at Lockyear College.
She was a service manager for Decora and then General Electric. She babysat many children until her health would not allow.
Survivors include her son, Brandon Mosby of Corydon, a stepdaughter, Vanessa Barger of Tell City; her mother, Sandra (Gerald) Davis of Lewisport, Ky.; two brothers Brian (Mark) Boehman of Naperville, Ill., Scott (Krista) Boehman of Lamar; five grandchildren, Avery, Carter, Anniston, Vanessa, Dixie and her best friend Roxanne LaGrange.
She was preceded in death by her father, Mike Boehman and her stepfather Kenny Peter.
As per Shelley's request there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Heart to Heart Hospice.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Nov. 14, 2019